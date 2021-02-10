Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.58.

TAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

TAST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

