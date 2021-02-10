Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Trading 6.3% Higher

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80. 260,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 354,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $759.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the third quarter worth $106,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

