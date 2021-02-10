Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Sells $523,612.92 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wetteny Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Catalent alerts:

On Monday, January 4th, Wetteny Joseph sold 172 shares of Catalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $17,960.24.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $5.19 on Wednesday, reaching $119.36. 35,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,742. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $124.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $720,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Catalent by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Catalent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,093,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.