Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 35,790 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 30,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 183,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,434. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.