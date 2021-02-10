Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,956,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Shares of NYSE UI traded down $9.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.09. 4,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,884. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $362.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $290.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.