Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MELI traded up $36.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,914.28. 16,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,939. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11,731.08 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,789.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1,391.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MELI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.