Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after acquiring an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after acquiring an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.47. 106,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.68. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

