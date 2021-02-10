Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.19

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.19 and last traded at $37.19, with a volume of 351807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irwin Wong sold 8,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $251,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1,729.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,013,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

