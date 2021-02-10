cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of YCBD stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,364. cbdMD has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

