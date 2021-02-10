CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.09

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$63.09 and last traded at C$63.01, with a volume of 4802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$62.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$60.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.37.

In related news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,801,400. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total transaction of C$504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,509,600. Insiders sold a total of 83,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,070 over the last three months.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

