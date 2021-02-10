CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CCL Industries from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$65.87 on Tuesday. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of C$34.57 and a 12 month high of C$66.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79. The stock has a market cap of C$11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.37.

In other news, Senior Officer Monika Vodermaier sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.90, for a total value of C$77,570.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,826,950. Also, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,801,400. Insiders have sold 83,995 shares of company stock worth $5,038,070 in the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

