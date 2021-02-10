CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

CDW has increased its dividend payment by 123.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of CDW traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 9,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,480. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $153.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

