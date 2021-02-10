Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($2.05) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Fair in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 93.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

