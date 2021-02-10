CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $4.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.38. 10,117,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,385,737. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

