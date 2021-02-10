Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

NYSE CVE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. 706,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,004,872. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 3.12.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVE. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

