Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 103.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 62,483 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 69.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 8.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.56. 18,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $45.01.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

