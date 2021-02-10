Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $307,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $63.07.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, 140166 began coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.