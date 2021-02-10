Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $512,150.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50.

On Monday, December 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00.

CDAY traded down $13.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.01. 4,787,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.52 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

