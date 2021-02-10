Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.10-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Cerner also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.72-0.76 EPS.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,263,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Cerner alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.06.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.