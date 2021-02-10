Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Cerner also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.10-3.20 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.06.

CERN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. 2,263,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.34. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,127,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,950 shares of company stock worth $1,351,552 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

