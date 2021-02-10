CF Industries (CF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CF opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

