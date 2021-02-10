Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $26.69 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $26.69 or 0.00059746 BTC on popular exchanges. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and $4.02 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $512.34 or 0.01146809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029935 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.34 or 0.05610140 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00045773 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

