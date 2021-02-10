Chardan Capital Raises Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $77.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

EDIT opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock worth $2,005,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

