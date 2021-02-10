Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $286.00

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $286.00 and last traded at $285.26, with a volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

