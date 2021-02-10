Check Capital Management Inc. CA Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Check Capital Management Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $805,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 32,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of -174.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $74.68.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

