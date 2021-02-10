Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given New $106.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -511.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $2,001,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

