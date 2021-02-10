Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $66.79 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

