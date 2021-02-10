Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CPK remained flat at $$104.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.25. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $282,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

