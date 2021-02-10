Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) Trading 12.2% Higher

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) were up 12.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,800,106 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,485,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chiasma in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Chiasma news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chiasma by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

