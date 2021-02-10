Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.73

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 9331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $641.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

