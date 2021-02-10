China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) Shares Gap Down to $0.10

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) (CVE:CHN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.09. China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 199,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.62. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04.

China Education Resources Inc. (CHN.V) Company Profile (CVE:CHN)

China Education Resources Inc, an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides system and contents for online/offline learning, training courses and social media.

