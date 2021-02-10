China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) were up 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 12,961,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 13,386,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 118.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,973 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.