Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded by Northcoast Research to “Buy”

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $1,827.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,503.48.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,550.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,564.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,434.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,309.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after purchasing an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

