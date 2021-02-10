Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post $8.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.02 billion. Chubb reported sales of $8.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year sales of $36.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.11 billion to $38.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.16 billion to $39.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $143,972.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,551 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,247 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chubb by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,593,000 after purchasing an additional 481,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 77.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $164.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,384. The company has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.69. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $166.29.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

