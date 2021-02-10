CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 11,574 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,520 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

