CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,387 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $167.38 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.