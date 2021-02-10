CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Edward Jones downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

