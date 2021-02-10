CIBC Lowers Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Price Target to $77.50

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at CIBC from $95.50 to $77.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s current price.

KL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KL. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,611,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,512 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,162,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,072 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,496,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 886,432 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $31,163,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

