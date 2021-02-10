CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,720.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Friday, January 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$1,177.40.

On Monday, January 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 80,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,466.02.

On Wednesday, January 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$1,426.00.

On Monday, January 18th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,260.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,472.00.

On Monday, January 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 67,000 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$44,890.00.

On Friday, January 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,495.00.

Shares of MBA stock opened at C$0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.90 million and a P/E ratio of -206.67. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.40 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) (TSE:MBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

CIBT Education Group Inc. (MBA.TO) Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

