Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $254.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $258.00 to $254.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.40.

Shares of CI opened at $210.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.31, for a total value of $2,843,493.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,401,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,003 shares of company stock valued at $32,977,849 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

