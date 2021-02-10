Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$10.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGX shares. TD Securities upgraded Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

TSE:CGX traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,682. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$694.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$70.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

