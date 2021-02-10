Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,741,069 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,654 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 4.2% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $77,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.96.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

