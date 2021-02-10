Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.80-0.82 EPS.

CSCO traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.24. 44,464,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,837,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

