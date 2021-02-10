Citadel (CTL) Trading 127% Higher Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 47% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $44,881.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Citadel has traded 127% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

