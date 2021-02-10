Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 624,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,803,078. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.