Citigroup Increases II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $115.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on II-VI from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $47.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of IIVI opened at $94.03 on Wednesday. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -854.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.50 million. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giovanni Barbarossa sold 104,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $6,244,658.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 109,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $6,535,269.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,707,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock worth $24,037,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of II-VI by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

