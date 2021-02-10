Citigroup Upgrades MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) to Neutral

Citigroup upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MONOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MonotaRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $58.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45.

About MonotaRO

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

