Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIVB. DA Davidson raised Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

CIVB stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 27,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,861. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

