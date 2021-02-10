Civitas (CIV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,874.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 54.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Civitas has a total market cap of $184,483.81 and $1,874.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00028957 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001046 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 161.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,941,298 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.