Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Trading Up 12.6%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 172,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 349,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Cleveland BioLabs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and vaccines.

